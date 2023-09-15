Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment the arsonist sets fire to a car

An arsonist has been captured pouring petrol onto a car moments before it burst into flames.

The hooded man was shown on CCTV torching the vehicle on the quiet residential street in Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, at 1am on 13 September.

Police say it was a "deliberate arson attack", adding the offender "could have suffered a burn injury in doing so".

Patrols in the area are being increased and an appeal has been launched for people on Devonshire Avenue, Lancaster Avenue and Rossendale Avenue and the surrounding roads, to check their CCTV and ring door bell footage.

Lancashire Police said the arsonist "is carrying a bottle which is clearly filled with petrol" and have also appealed to anyone who works in the local petrol stations for someone purchasing smaller amounts of petrol in the days leading up to this incident.

They also want to speak to anyone who was driving in the vicinity around that time and has dashcam footage.

Police say the offender "could have suffered a burn injury" carrying out the arson. Credit: Lancs Live

T/Supt Craig Kelshaw said: "This was a deliberate arson attack, and we are determined to bring the offender to justice.

"The footage shows someone setting the car alight and it we believe that they could have suffered a burn injury in doing so.

"The person responsible is wearing dark clothing and leaves the area on a mountain bike. I would urge you to watch this footage and contact us if you believe that you know who the person responsible is.

"Whilst it is dark, and you can’t see the person’s face, I am confident that someone will know who is responsible for this targeted attack which could have been so much worse.

"It is also clear from the footage, that the person responsible is carrying a bottle which is clearly filled with petrol.

"I would ask anyone who works in the local petrol stations to contact us if they recall anyone purchasing smaller amounts of petrol in the days leading up to this incident.

"Did a member of your family come home with a burn injury on Wednesday, or has any medical professional treated a burn injury since then?

"It is important to stress that we believe this was a targeted attack and there is not thought to be any threat from this incident to the wider public. We have a targeted patrol plan in the area for reassurance, so residents can expect to see an increased police presence."

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101, quoting log 0057 of September 13, 2023. It can also be reported anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.