Around 250 people have come together hoping to save a local Irish centre.

Members of the Irish diaspora and local residents filled the Ulster Gallery in the Irish World Heritage Centre in Cheetham Hill on Thursday 14 September, after they were invited to share their ideas on how to take the centre forward. In the past decade the centre has not made a profit and find itself at risk of closure should nothing change.

Around 250 people attended the public meeting in the Ulster Gallery Credit: ITV Granada

The meeting was opened by the Irish Consul General of the North of England, Sarah Mangan and included a passionate plea from broadcaster Martin Logan who told the crowd, “if the centre goes, our history and heritage is gone”.

He also encouraged anyone in attendance to "give the centre 100% effort in any way you can.” Other trustees of the Irish Diaspora Foundation, Rose Morris and Paul Stanion, updated those gathered on the centre's finances, with Paul saying the centre "has basically run out of money” and it was “not viable to continue as they are.” It was also revealed that the centre has to repay a bank loan of £500,000 in full in September 2024.

Irish broadcaster and trustee Martin Logan delivers a passionate plea to the community Credit: ITV Granada

Owned by the Irish Diaspora Foundation, The Irish World Heritage Centre officially opened in 1986 at the original site on the corner of Queens Road and Cheetham Hill Road by then Irish foreign minister Peter Barry.

Since then, it has been the hub of the Irish community in Manchester but has seen a decline in use since moving to a new premises in 2013 next to the Queens Road Metrolink depot. The centre is funded by several sources including the Government of Ireland and Manchester City Council, and received a grant from the Irish Government in August. It comes as the future of St Kentigern’s Social Club in nearby Fallowfield is also in question.

Irish Consul General of the North of England Sarah Mangan said: "I was delighted to see such a strong turnout for the meeting.

"It was clear evidence of the value the community places on maintaining a Centre for the Irish in Manchester.

"I and my colleagues have been working with the Board of Trustees of the Irish World Heritage Centre to ensure that the Irish community have an opportunity to understand the current difficult situation, and are given the chance to step up and help out if they value the Centre."

Like many community organisations in recent years, the Irish World Heritage Centre has been challenged financially with Covid-19, the cost-of-living crisis, and other factors having a negative impact.

"The Irish Government provides support for Irish community organisations in Britain through the Emigrant Support Programme, but given limited resources we need to understand where that investment is best made."

In 1984, when the original centre was about to open, the Irish community were called upon to voice what they wanted to see in their new club.

The meeting took on a similar role, as the floor opened up to anybody wanting to voice opinions and ideas. An impassioned response from the attendees followed. Some wanted to know why the centre, around 2.5 miles from the city centre, is struggling despite being next to a tram stop and being very accessible.

Ideas included getting younger people in the centre and on the board, getting Irish artists to exhibit and run workshops there and advertising the centre more effectively. Mario Conway who is campaigning to save St Kentigern’s Social Club attended the meeting: “It was sad to find out how bad the IWHC is doing a meeting that was well overdue but needed.

"I hope the centre pulls through we need centres like this. We also have a fight on our hands at St Kentigern’s was also built by the Irish 51 years ago and has been the heart of the Irish community for south Manchester.

"It’s left many older people lonely with nowhere to go in the evenings. I hope we don’t lose the IWHC & St Kent’s.”