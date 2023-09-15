Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV's Good Morning Britain

The mum of murdered schoolgirl Brianna Ghey says the vigils held after her death show "there's still good out there".

Brianna Ghey, from Birchwood in Warrington, was found on a path in Culcheth Linear Park shortly after 3pm on Saturday 11 February.

Her mum, Esther Ghey, is working with the Warrington Guardian newspaper to launch a new campaign called 'Peace in Mind'.

Its aim is to train teachers in Warrington on mindfulness so that they can support kids with their mental health.

Esther believes that Brianna was not always supported with her mental health.

She will launch the campaign on the pitch of the Warrington Wolves rugby league club during their game with St Helens on Friday 15 September.

Brianna Ghey was found dead in Warrington in February. Credit: Family photo

They are aiming to raise £70,000 as it costs around £700 to train one teacher.

It is hoped the money will train one teacher at every school in the Warrington catchment area, with the end goal to have a teacher at each school in the UK.

Esther said: "We'd like to get the curriculum changed to include a health and wellbeing section to help children's mental health.

"Mindfulness helps you live in the present moment. I found that it has really benefited me and I just wanted others to experience the benefits I've had.

"Keeping busy with something that's so positive has helped me. I'm just hoping I can help other people with their mental health as Brianna did - that's something that's keeping me going."

Tributes were left in Old Market Place in Warrington in memory of Brianna Ghey. Credit: PA Images

Speaking about the cherry blossoms logo of Peace in Mind, Esther said: "Soon after what happened to Brianna, the cherry blossoms became into bloom - and pink was her favourite colour.

"The Warrington Wolves have been very supportive. The support from the whole community has been overwhelming.

"The vigils held after her death were comforting because we know there is still good out there."

Esther Ghey says she has received a lot of support from Warrington Wolves RLFC. Credit: GMB

Two 16-year-olds, a boy and a girl, who cannot be named, were charged with Brianna's murder.

One of the defendants has entered a not guilty plea.

The other defendant did not enter a plea. Reporting restrictions prevent the identification of which of the defendants entered the plea.

A trial date has been set for 27 November.

A vigil held for Brianna Ghey in Warrington. Credit: ITV Granada

Brianna's headteacher Emma Mills said: "Brianna was larger than life. She was very strong willed and very funny.

"We talk about her witty one liners, she was an inspiration to so many other students. Our corridors are much quieter without her.

"The online world is where every mistake is made on such a huge platform. There's a huge need for perfection."

Gary Chambers, interim head coach at Warrington Wolves said: "The campaign will be massive to this town. It's still quite raw. Everybody at the club will get fully behind it."

Danny Walker, a Hooker for the Wolves and the club's knife crime ambassador, said: "I understand being a Warrington lad, we're quite a close knit community.

"It means a lot to me, it's not the best of areas but hopefully I can be a voice for the younger people and they can look up to someone like myself and I can possibly make them be a better person.

"I'm pretty involved in my old school and try to go there and help out where I can."

You can donate to Peace in Mind online.

