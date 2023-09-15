A second man has been charged with the murder of a teenager in West Lancashire.

Matthew Daulby was found with stab injuries near Railway Road, in Ormskirk town centre, just after midnight on Saturday, 29 July.

The 19-year-old, who was from Liverpool, was taken to hospital but later died.

Police have now charged 20-year-old Finley Cook of Heskin Lane, Ormskirk over Matthew's death. Cook was initially arrested on 29 July before being released on conditional bail. He has now been rearrested and charged with Matthew's murder.

In August, Henry Houghton, 18, of Barrison Green, Scarisbrick, was also charged with Matthew’s murder. He is remanded in custody and will stand trial at Preston Crown Court on 27 November.

Police are still appealing for information on the whereabouts of Thomas Dures who they want to speak to as part of their ongoing enquiries. The 19-year-old has links to Aughton and Liverpool.

Police are looking to speak to Thomas Dures as part of their ongoing enquiries. Credit: Lancashire Police

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Thomas Dures is asked to call 101, quoting log 1007 of July 29, 2023. For immediate sightings call 999.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. You can upload information and footage directly here: https://mipp.police.uk/ operation/0401020123L14-PO1