Play Brightcove video

Watch the emotional moment Vera Rogers finds out she is a Pride of Britain winner.

Skydiving grandma Vera Rogers has been named the Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year for the North West.

The 86-year-old received the award in recognition of her incredible fundraising efforts for a Cheshire hospice where her husband Joe was cared for before he died of cancer.

Vera has raised more than £20,000 through daring abseils, skydives and wing walks to help St Luke's, in Winsford, who provide end of life care for terminally ill people.

Vera is known for her daring fundraising challenges, including skydives, wing walks and abseils. Credit: ITV News

"I didn't realise that I'd use the hospice for him", she said. "They were fantastic. St Luke's is a wonderful place. I get a bit emotional when I talk about it."

Vera was expecting a photoshoot and tea party at St Luke's when she was met by Granada Reports presenter Zoe Muldoon - and a Pride of Britain gong.

She was speechless when presented with the award and struggled to hold back tears as she hugged staff members at St Luke's and her friend, Jean, who helped with the surprise.

Vera was stunned when she was presented with a Pride of Britain award. Credit: ITV News

"It's unusual for me to be lost for words!" Vera said. "Compared to what other people have done I haven't done a lot.

"He [Joe] would be so proud. He was so well looked after here [St Luke's] and he has always supported me every minute of the day."

Vera is now looking forward to meeting her favourite celebrities on the red carpet when she attends the national Pride of Britain awards ceremony in London.

A judging panel decided Vera was the North West's Fundraiser of the Year 2023.

Play Brightcove video

A panel of judges, including former Corrie star Katie McGlynn, Special Olympics athlete Kiera Byland and Granada Reports' Chris Hall and Lucy West, chose Vera as the region's winner.

"We chose this person because of what they represent," said Kiera Byland, "and also, how they make people feel.

"They also show people what you can do if you have enough self-belief, no matter what you may face from day to day."

Echoing Kiera, actress Katie McGlynn said: "They are such a big inspiration and it shows, no matter what you've been through, you can still have that fire in tour belly to go further.

"I think they all should've all won but this person stands out for me."

Vera fundraises in memory of her husband Joe, who died of cancer in 2021.

What is Pride of Britain?

The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards celebrate the achievements of truly remarkable people who make our world a better place.

Nominated by the public, the winners are from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the country. Their achievements are awe-inspiring and a lesson to us all. They say they are ordinary people, but their acts are truly extraordinary.

Since the first Pride of Britain in 1999, royalty, prime ministers, and hundreds of leading figures from showbiz, sport, politics and the arts have all taken part.

Hosted by Carol Vorderman, the Awards attract an audience of around five million viewers every year in a primetime slot on ITV - making it the highest rated awards show of its kind on British television.

Listen to the ITV News' entertainment podcast, Unscripted.