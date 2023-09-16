Police have confirmed that a body found during a search for a man missing from Blackpool has been identified as his remains.

Edward Forrester, 55, known as Eddie, was last seen on Seafield Road in Blackpool on 1st September. He was reported missing the following day.

On 13th September, Lancashire Police say they were contacted by Cumbria Police who had found human remains in land off Ashes Lane, Staveley, Kendal.

They said that following further enquiries, they can confirm that the remains are those of Edward Forrester.

A post-mortem to establish a cause of death was inconclusive.

The force added that Eddie’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Further searches will continue in Cumbria in the coming days as part of the investigation.

Police are continuing searches in Cumbria where Edward's remains were found.

William Wilkinson, 65, of Seafield Road, Blackpool, has been charged with Eddie’s murder.

He appeared at Preston Crown Court where he was remanded back into custody to stand trial on 4 March 2024.

Man charged with murdering missing Blackpool man

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information, in particular about the movements of a white van in the Kendal and Windermere areas of Cumbria between Sunday, 3rd September and Monday 4th September.

Police are appealing for information around sightings of a white Peugeot Boxer van registration KX09 XPA. Credit: Lancashire Police

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Haworth-Oates, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This is a very sad and distressing update which has confirmed our worst fears Eddie has come to harm.

“Eddie’s family have been kept updated throughout our investigation and my thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time.

“Our search enquiries will continue in the coming days in Cumbria.

“We remain keen to trace the movements of a white Peugeot Boxer van, registration KX09 XPA, which was in Blackpool and Lytham St Annes on September 2 and in Cumbria, specifically Kendal and Windermere, on September 3 and 4.

“Any information, seemingly how small or irrelevant, could provide great assistance to our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police on email forcecontrolroom@ lancashire.police.uk or call 101, quoting log 1384 of September 2, 2023.