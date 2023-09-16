The family of a teenage boy in Manchester say their "hearts are left broken" after he was stabbed to death.

Nathaniel Shani, 14, has been named as the victim of a knife attack which took place on Tavistock Square in Harpurhey on Friday 15 September.

Police were called to the incident at around 6.05pm and found Mr Shani with stab injuries.

The teenager was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have launched a formal murder investigation and a 14-year-old boy remains in custody having been arrested a short time after the incident on suspicion of murder.

A 13-year-old boy has also been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A crime scene is in place in Tavistock Place Credit: PA

Paying tribute, Nathaniel’s family described him as "an amazing brother and son."

“Nathaniel was a best friend to many, he never failed to make people laugh. Nathaniel was very kind, caring and always thinking of others.

“He was polite and the most loving person. He would always put other people first without a thought. He was an amazing brother and son to his parents and siblings.

“Our hearts are left broken. Rest in Paradise to the most kindest soul.”

Nathaniel’s family are currently being supported by Family Liaison Officers and have asked for privacy.

GMP say they have launched a murder investigation Credit: PA

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area around the time that the incident took place.

Detective Superintendent Rebecca Boyce said: “This incident that has seen a young boy sadly die has understandably rocked the local community in Harpurhey.

The Force and I would like to pass on our condolences to Nathaniel’s loved ones and we will continue to support them at this sad time.

“We now want to appeal to the local community for any eyewitness accounts or footage of any activity that we may be able to link to this investigation.

“It is crucial we have as much detail as possible to help piece together what has happened in this tragic incident where someone has sadly lost their life.

“We are keeping all available lines of enquiry open but no matter how small, your piece of information may be that crucial bit of evidence we need that can help us with this investigation.”

If anyone has information or specific detail regarding the incident, they can contact GMP’s Major Incident Team direct on 0161 856 3015, or call 101 quoting incident number 2843 of 15/09/2023 or via the independent charity - Crimestoppers - on 0800 555 111.

