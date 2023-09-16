Man dies after wall collapse in Fallowfield, Manchester

A man has died after reports of a wall collapse at a house in Manchester.

Emergency services were called to Lloyd Street South in Fallowfield just before 3pm on Saturday 16th September 2023.

Air ambulance crews also attended and were seen landing nearby.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: "At around 2.50pm on Saturday 16 September 2023, officers were called to reports of concerns for welfare of a man at an address on Lloyd Street, Manchester.

"It was established that a man in his 40s was involved in a workplace accident and despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing at this stage."

Witnesses at the scene reported a large emergency service presence, with a cordon in place on the road and a screen put up outside the house involved.