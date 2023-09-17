A man remains in a critical condition after being 'taken away in a vehicle' and seriously assaulted in Oldham.

It is believed the 45-year-old man was taken away in a grey Audi from Ashton Road near to the junction with Kent Street on Sunday 10 September 2023 at around 9:30pm.

Greater Manchester Police say the man was then taken back to his home address with significant injuries.

He was taken to hospital for emergency treatment, where he remains in critical condition.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of a Section 18 assault and has since been bailed pending further investigation.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses who were in the vicinity of Ashton Road near to Kent Street, Hathershaw, Oldham who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage to come forward.

Detective Inspector Victoria Wade from Oldham’s CID said: “We are keen to gather as much information as we can that will help us with our investigation.

“We believe this to be a targeted attack and we are keen to ensure that the local community are reassured that we are doing everything to bring the right person to justice.

“If you know anything no matter how big or small, please do get in touch.”

