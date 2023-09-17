Oldham Athletic have sacked their manager David Unsworth after 12 months in charge.

It follows Saturday's defeat by Bromley which left the club with a seven-game winless run and third from bottom in the National League.

The club said Steve Thompson will take interim charge.

Oldham Athletic's Boundary Park

In a statement posted on their website, Oldham confirmed they have parted company with the 49-year-old first-team manager, saying:

"After a strong finish to the 2022/2023 season, a sizeable investment in the playing budget and some highly promising signings during the summer, the start of the current campaign has unfortunately not met the expectations of the club.

"Following the takeover of Oldham Athletic by the Rothwell family in July 2022, it has been one of their main principles to stay out of the day-to-day running of football activities within the business and provide stability for the long-term survival of the club.

"David signed for three seasons, to bring stability on the playing front, but despite the hard work and dedication of David and his coaching team, results have not worked out on the pitch.

"The board wishes David and his assistant, John Ebbrell, all the best for the future as they pursue their careers in club management. Unfortunately, on this occasion, it has not worked out as well as we all expected."

Prior to his appointment at Oldham, he was most recently academy director and under-23's head coach at Premier League side Everton.

Steve Thompson will take interim charge of first-team matters while a recruitment process is conducted.