A woman in her 50s is being treated in hospital after being attacked by a dog in Birkenhead.

The incident happened on Saturday night (16th September) with police being called to a house on Orrets Meadow Road on the Woodchurch Estate at around 5:30pm.

The woman received bites to her face, neck and arms and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A man also suffered injuries to his hand during the incident, he was treated at the scene.

Police were called to the incident on Saturday 15th September Credit: Liverpool Echo

The dog is believed to be of a pit bull breed. A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of owning a banned breed and having a dog dangerously out of control.A police investigation is underway, and house-to-house enquiries were carried out in the local area.

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.