The family of a missing 81-year-old great-grandfather from Oldham say they are "distraught" as efforts to find him continue.

Ronald Webster - known as Ronnie to his friends and family - was last seen four days ago (Thursday 14th September) on Walkers Road in Limeside.

He's described as being grey haired and uses a walking stick. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black and blue coat, with grey trousers.

Ronald Webster has been missing since Thursday 14th September Credit: GMP

Ronald's grandson, Reece Rowlatt, 25, said the family are "really, really worried" about Mr Webster's disappearance.

He said he was concerned in case his grandfather - who has epilepsy and a bad heart - had become "confused and lost."

Mr Rowlatt added: "he has gone for a bit of a wander before, but he has gone and come back.

"My grandad is not very good on his feet anymore. He only has his walking stick with him and no mobility scooter.

"The wider family in Oldham are distraught, the same as us."

The family believe Mr Webster went to Oldham bus station at around 2.20pm and got on the 184 bus headed towards Huddersfield Road direction.