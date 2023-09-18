A man has been jailed for the attempted abduction of a child from a supermarket in Rochdale.

Greater Manchester Police officers were called to Aldi in Heywood, Greater Manchester, on 23 July 2022, after reports of an attempted abduction.

CCTV footage from the store showed Sergejus Paskevicius picking up a child, who was with their elder sibling and their mother on a routine shopping trip, and making off towards the shop doors.

The ordeal was made even worse with the eldest child trying to pull his brother out of Paskevicius’ arms.

The eldest child managed to carry his brother back towards the mother with Paskevicius walking out of the shop pretending to act like nothing happened.

He was later identified from an appeal on social media where he was arrested on suspicion of kidnap.

A search of his house found clothing that matched what he was wearing on that afternoon the attempted abduction happened.

Sergejus Paskevicius was sentenced to three years and two months at Minshull Street Crown Court for the offence of taking a child, removing them from a person of lawful control.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...