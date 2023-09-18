The mother of a newborn baby who died in hospital says she was made to feel like she was 'bothering' the midwives when she phoned the hospital in labour.

Nicole Ditchfield has been giving evidence at the inquest into the death of her son Luca Yates who died when he was a day old at Tameside General Hospital.

He had suffered brain damage, his family believe is due to a lack of oxygen during a difficult birth.

Statements were read from Luca's mum Nicole Ditchfield and dad Jack Yates by the Coroner in Stockport on Monday 18 September.

Mum Nicole Ditchfield and dad Jack Yates arriving at Manchester South Coroners Court. Credit: ITV Granada

Miss Ditchfield reported a normal healthy pregnancy and was at full term when she went into labour in January 2022.

In a statement read today she detailed the numerous phonecalls made to the hospital when she was in labour, she went into the hospital and was sent home twice after being told she was not yet in active labour.

Speaking to the Coroner Chris Morris, Miss Ditchfield said: "I was made to feel like I was being a bit dramatic as it was my first baby".

After being sent home from Hospital twice, Miss Ditchfield reported feeling 'the urge to push' so called the Hospital again, she phoned 13 times before she finally got through after about 40 minutes.

She said she was 'worried' when she couldn't get through' and called her Mum as she had 'no idea what I should do'.

When she spoke to a midwife on the phone she was told to come back to hospital, but it still didn't sound like she was in 'active labour' she was then admitted to hospital and quickly moved to the labour ward.

Midwives from the hospital say that the phone system has changed and the way they record information has changed since Luca's death.

