A rare pink pigeon has been spotted on the streets that has left one town baffled.

The pigeon was spotted by Greater Manchester Police in Bury town centre as they undertook Operation Heartbeat.

The initiative hopes to reduce anti-social behaviour in that part of the town.

The pigeon is said to have been accepting food from passers by.

It is possible that the pigeon was dyed pink, either by an individual or it had fallen into something.

The naturally occurring pink pigeon has been largely extinct since the 1990s and is not native to the UK.