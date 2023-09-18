Paedophile football coach Barry Bennell dies in jail

Paedophile former football coach Barry Bennell has died in prison, according to the Ministry of Justice.

The former Manchester City and Crewe Alexandra coach had been in HMP Littlehey, Cambridgeshire, where he was serving 34 years for child sex offences.

A Prison Service spokesperson said:

“Prisoner Barry Bennell died at HMP Littlehey on 16 September 2023. As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.”

Bennell, also known as Richard Jones, was jailed for 30 years in 2018 after being convicted of 52 child sexual offences against 12 boys.

He was ordered to serve an additional four years in 2020 after pleading guilty to other offences against two boys.

Barry Bennell abused boys he coached in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s(Chester Police/PA) Credit: Chester Police/PA

When he was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court in 2018, Recorder of Liverpool Judge Clement Goldstone QC said he “may well die in prison”.

His final prison sentence, in 2020, was the fifth time he had been jailed.

At that hearing, the court was told he had a detached retina after being attacked in prison and was in remission from cancer.

Bennell, a former Manchester City scout, abused boys he coached in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

