Paris and Tyson Fury celebrate 'perfect addition' as they welcome baby boy

Tyson and Paris Fury have announced the arrival of their 'perfect' baby boy. Paris gave birth to their seventh child in the early hours of Monday morning - with the baby arriving at 2.29am weighing 6lb 13oz, OK magazine reports.

The couple, who recently starred in the Netflix documentary At Home with the Furys, told OK Magazine "We're over the moon to have welcomed our baby boy to the Fury family. "His brothers and sisters can't wait to meet him and create lots of Fury fun! Our boy is the most perfect addition and we're bursting with love for him. It's crazy how you can love someone so quick."

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris

Tyson, 35, and Paris, 33, are already parents to Venezuela, 13, Prince John James, 10, Prince 'Tutty' Tyson, six, Valencia, five, Prince Adonis Amaziah Fury, four and Athena, who is two. Posting the news on Instagram, the couple shared the picture from OK as Paris wrote: "Can't believe he's here". Tyson replied: "He's perfect'.

Tyson and Paris were flooded with messages of congratulations with cozeycrewclub writing: "Congratulations, @parisfury and @tysonfury, on the arrival of your precious baby boy! What a beautiful addition to your already amazing family! Sending all my love and best wishes as you embark on this incredible journey together. May every moment be filled with joy, love, and endless cuddles."

The news of the latest addition to the Fury household comes after the family opened up their home to the cameras in their own fly-on-the-all show. At Home With the Furys on Netflix showed the couple's life after the heavyweight champion retired from his beloved sport.

Tryson is now a dad to seven children Credit: PA

The docuseries let fans into the behind-the-scenes chaos of their lives behind the scenes with their children and also featured some of their wider family, including Tyson's dad, John, half-brother Tommy Fury and his fiancée Molly-Mae Hague. However, it wasn't long before the heavyweight champion was back in the ring, so the nine-part series follows his attempt at retirement and then his subsequent return, much to his wife's surprise and seeming disappointment.

All eyes were also on Paris as viewers saw how she handled her Wythenshawe-born husband's changing mood due to his Bipolar, as well as managing the house and their children.