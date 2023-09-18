Police appeal for help to find 'sentimental' jewellery stolen from Bolton

Police are trying to locate jewellery of 'sentimental value' which was stolen during a burglary in Bolton.

Greater Manchester Police said the items were taken from an address in the town on Saturday 9 September 2023.

A pearl item is amongst the pieces taken. Credit: GMP

They have released images of the pieces, which they say "are of high and sentimental value to the owner."

They are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Credit: GMP

Detective Sergeant Carla Deighton said: "Myself and my team are working hard to try and identify the offender and reunite the stolen jewellery with its rightful owner.

"I am appealing to the public for their help with this incident, if anyone has any CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage of this incident, please get in touch."

Officers say the distinctive pieces were taken during a burglary in Bolton Credit: GMP

