Police have issued pictures of three boys after a bus was deliberately set on fire.

Merseyside Police were called to reports of a fire on a bus on Lime Street in Liverpool City Centre on Friday 25 August.

Extensive road closures in the City Centre were in place for several hours whilst the fire was put out.

Merseyside Police shared images of the damage to the bus, believed to be around £100,000. Credit: Merseyside Police

Police believe the three boys could help them with their investigation. They added that they think the attack was "deliberate".

Local Policing Inspector Jack Woodward said: “This was a reckless offence on a bus with a large number of passengers inside who could have been seriously hurt through the actions of the offenders.

“It is completely unacceptable to target a public transport vehicle which has been significantly damaged in excess of £100,000 in this appalling manner, and we are working to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“I am appealing to those shown in this CCTV footage, or anyone who recognises them to come forward as we believe they could hold information that could be vital to our continuing enquiries.

“The incident closed a main route through the city centre for several hours causing significant disruption to many members of the public who may have seen the offence take place.

"If you were on Lime Street at around 6.30pm, Friday 25 August and saw these boys or anything suspicious please contact police as soon as possible.

“Similarly if you took any photos or videos on your phone of the incident on Lime Street please let us know.

"Any information you hold could be crucial to our enquiries.”