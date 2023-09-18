A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a teenager in Harpurhey, Manchester.

The child - who cannot be named for legal reasons - is charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of Nathaniel Shani, 14, on Friday 15th September.

He will appear at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday.

Flowers left at the scene in Tavistock Square, Harpurhey where Nathaniel Shani was stabbed. Credit: Granada

Nathaniel Shani, described by his family as the "kindest soul", was found fatally injured after police were called to reports of a stabbing on Tavistock Square in the Harpurhey area of north Manchester at about 6.05pm last Friday.

Emergency services attended the scene and Nathaniel was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Paying tribute, the schoolboy's family described him as "an amazing brother and son."

“Nathaniel was a best friend to many, he never failed to make people laugh. Nathaniel was very kind, caring and always thinking of others.

“He was polite and the most loving person. He would always put other people first without a thought. He was an amazing brother and son to his parents and siblings.

“Our hearts are left broken. Rest in Paradise to the most kindest soul.”

A 13-year-old boy who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail.