Video report by Granada Reports' journalist, Anna Youssef

A couple from Hale in Greater Manchester fear politics is preventing their newborn triplets from meeting one of their grandmothers.

Maddy and Baljit Singh had their babies in April but they have still not met their grandmother, Baljit's mum, Gurmeet Kaur, who lives in India.

The triplets, who were born at 31 weeks, are too vulnerable to fly and the government has rejected their grandmother's visa applications because they say Gurmeet might never go back.

Something her daughter-in-law refutes.

Maddy said: "We love Baljit's mum but we haven't got room for her to live here. She's been married for over fifty years to her husband who I'm sure would have an issue with her not going back.

"She doesn't actually want to live here - she just wants to come and stay here like any grandparent would.

"If your family lived down south they would come up north for a few weeks and go back. I think it's a basic human right for a grandparent to hold their grandchild."

The couple say after struggling with infertility for years and finally conceiving through IVF, they just want Baljit's mother to meet her grandchildren.

Baljit added: "It's very hard. We make video calls and they can't even tell who's who."

Gurmeet Kaur longs to be able to meet her grandsons Credit: ITV Granada

The couple - who have described the experience as soul destroying - say they cannot understand why Gurmeet's application has now been turned down for a fourth time.

Maddy said: "We were prepared to pay for everything. She's retired so we already support them financially.

"The visa application process is relentless. We had to provide an incredible amount of evidence to prove we're respectable sponsors who can financially look after ourselves and her and also to prove she will go back.

"We did go above and beyond because we really wanted it. "

She added: "I think there's a political agenda which is not for me to comment about between our government and the Indian government . I think there's another issue but it is a blanket no."

Flying to India isn't currently an option as there are health risks for the triplets who were born prematurely.

Their other grandmother, who lives locally, says she can't imagine what it must be like to be kept apart from them. Most airlines also specify every child under the age of two needs to be accompanied by an adult - which would mean the family would need to find and pay for someone else to travel with them.

In a statement the Home Office said: "All visa applications are carefully considered on their individual merits, on the basis of the evidence provided and in accordance with the Immigration Rules. We do not routinely comment on individual cases."