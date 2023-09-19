A man has died after being hit by a van in Liverpool city centre.

Emergency services were called to Dale Street, near to the junction with Hatton Garden, at around 3.45pm on Monday, 18 September and found an 18-year-old had been hit with a van.

The man died at the scene. Merseyside Police say his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the van stopped at the scene and is assisting with enquiries.

Merseyside Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen what happened. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Merseyside Police is now appealing for information.

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "Tragically the man has died and our thoughts are very much with his family and friends.

"We are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision and the events leading up to it to contact us.

"If you were in the area at the time, please review your CCTV or dashcam in case the incident was captured."