Train operator Avanti West Coast has been awarded a new long-term contract, after making 'significant improvements for passengers', the government says.

The announcement comes after the Department for Transport said the operator 'dramatically reduced cancellations' to as low as 1.1% over the past year.

It follows Avanti West Coast being placed on two short-term contracts, after it was ordered to address poor performance on vital routes, including between Manchester, Birmingham and London.

The recovery plan prioritised training new drivers and a recovery timetable was introduced which has seen services increase from 180 trains per day to 264 on weekdays - the highest level in over two years, the government says.

A decision in March to extend the contract was condemned by Labour and trade unions as "rewarding failure".

The contract will run for three years. Credit: PA Images

The new long-term contract starts on 15 October for a core term of three years and a maximum possible term of nine years.

After three years, the Transport Secretary can terminate the contract at any point with three months' notice.

The government says the contract will allow the train operator to plan ahead, prepare advance timetables, roll out new train fleets and continue work to improve services.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: "The routes Avanti West Coast operate provide vital connections, and passengers must feel confident that they can rely on the services to get them where they need to be at the right time.

"Over the past year, short-term contracts were necessary to rebuild the timetable and reduce cancellations.

"Now Avanti are back on track, providing long-term certainty for both the operator and passengers will best ensure that improvements continue."

The operator runs trains on the West Coast Main Line between London Euston and Glasgow Central, with branches to Birmingham, North Wales, Liverpool, Manchester and Edinburgh.

It is a joint venture between FirstGroup (70%) and Italian state operator Trenitalia (30%).

Avanti West Coast’s contract is under the West Coast Partnership (WCP), which also involves the company being the shadow operator for HS2.

FirstGroup chief executive Graham Sutherland said: “Our West Coast Partnership team has worked hard over recent months to deliver improvements for Avanti passengers, including an increase in the number of services in the timetable and high levels of reliability for customers.

“The new National Rail Contract agreed today will allow our team to use its expertise on further improvements.

“These include programmes to refurbish the existing fleet and to introduce new, more environmentally friendly trains, which will encourage more passengers to return to the network and help deliver the UK’s decarbonisation agenda.”

FirstGroup said the deal is a management contract under which the DfT “retains all revenue risk and substantially all cost risk”.

The WCP will earn a fixed annual management fee of £5.1 million, with the opportunity to earn a variable fee of up to £15.8 million per year based on criteria such as punctuality.

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.