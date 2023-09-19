Bomb disposal experts have been called to an industrial site after reports that a World War Two shell had been found.

A cordon has been placed around Lester Road in Little Hulton, Salford just before 9.30 am on Tuesday 19 September,

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: "Officers attended and a suspected historic WW2 shell was found on arrival.

" Explosive ordnance disposal are currently assessing the item.

"A current 50m cordon is in place to ensure the safety of the public and there is believed to be no wider risk to the community."