A man has died after he was struck by a car in an incident which has closed a stretch of the M62 near Manchester, police confirmed.

Greater Manchester Police said emergency services were called around 12.15am on Tuesday and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old man, who had remained at the scene, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been taken into custody for further questioning.

The stretch of the M62 between Eccles and Birchwood, west of Manchester, was closed in both directions as the force’s Serious Collison Investigation Unit examine the scene.

The motorway is expected to be closed throughout the morning with diversions in place and motorists have been asked to avoid the area.