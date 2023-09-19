A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died following a serious assault in Bury.

Greater Manchester Police say they were called to reports of a disturbance at an address on Pear Avenue at around 9.35pm on Saturday 16 September.

A 55-year-old woman was found unconscious and taken to hospital. She later died on Monday, 18 September.

A 31-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder and both remain in custody for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Davis said: "A murder investigation is now underway of the sad death of a lady in her home.

"We have arrested two people but I would like to appeal to anyone who has any information that may assist with our enquiries.

"In particular, any local residents who may have seen anything suspicious at this time or who may have any dash cam / CCTV or door bell footage from the time of the incident.

"There are no wider concerns to the public and believe this was a targeted attack."

Can you help?