A total of 51 consultants walked out at the Royal Preston Hospital today in a 48 hour strike .

Tomorrow they will also be joined by junior doctors as they begin a 3 day strike. That means for the first time there will be a day where both junior docs and consultants are on the picket line together and that will have a huge impact on services.

Both sides say patients are being put at risk

Staff at the Royal Preston Hospital have been preparing for the last 3 weeks by making sure that during this period they prioritise the most sick patients meaning the care they are providing is akin to Christmas day type cover - and in light of that, they have had to cancel 120 routine operations this week.

Winter is looming and for many people, winter in the NHS means a winter crisis. With strikes continuing and the backlog of operations and procedures growing all the time, it is quite hard to predict anything else.

Consultants and doctors say they were left with little choice as they swapped their patient rounds in place of the picket line again. A sight that by now of course, is all too familiar.

Just like their colleagues up and down the country, NHS consultants in the region today insisted the key to a resolution was simple.

Earlier this year, the Gov did implement a 6% pay increase for consultants.

The level of cover will amount to the same levels as Christmas day at the Royal Preston Hospital

Given senior docs say they have seen their take home pay fall by more than a 3rd over the last 14 years - the British Medical Association has rejected this figure.

At the royal Preston hospital today, the 35 beds on the respiratory ward were full.

In the face of reduced staffing numbers, those in charge are having to prioritise.

Professor Mohammed Munavvar, Consultant, Lancashire Teaching Hospitals said "I am supposed to be in clinic this morning but I am providing the Christmas day cover - the acute cover on the ward.

"So all those patients - I think I might have had about 20 / 25 patients booked today for a day clinic, they will sadly be cancelled and postponed.

"We are able to look after the acute patients - juggling various things and making sure everyone is safe, is what I’ve been doing all morning."

Hospital bosses say the NHS is in "uncharted territory"

This latest round of strike action of course, comes at the start of what is the most difficult time of the year for the NHS - the time where pressures begin to mount.

C oupled with the fact that despite government pledges - waitings lists are already at a record high with 7.7 million people now waiting for treatment.

Numbers of course that will inevitably grow unless there is a way to break the deadlock.

Faith Button, Chief Operating Officer, Lancashire Teaching Hospitals said "I say this often, our plea is absolutely the government and the unions need to get back round the table and get a resolution as soon as possible.

"It is disrupting the NHS and as we head into winter it is absolutely imperative that we get a resolution to those strikes now."

Doctors say they will continue to take to the picket line if there is no breakthrough.

The next joint strike action is planned to coincide with the conservative party conference in Manchester next month.