Five Salford Red Devil's fans were removed from their away match against Hull KR.

The fans were forced to leave Craven Park stadium because of their "anti-social behaviour." Before they were removed, pictures show flares being waved in the away stands.

Becky Green was at the stadium, on Saturday 16 September, and saw fans setting off flares.

She said: "From what I saw they set off two flares not long after each other. Then they were tormenting Rovers fans and throwing beer over them.

"I heard one woman... say it was her first game with her daughter and she got beer thrown over her. It's the worst crowd of fans that we have had all years to be honest."

Humberside Police were also called to the stadium, where they arrested two people on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Chief Superintendent Christine Wilson said: "We know that the majority of people who go to rugby matches just want to support their team to win, and that was a great game marred by a small number of supporters who had the potential to cause real harm."

Police are also working with both clubs to identify a male who set off flares during the match, where Salford were beaten 12-0 by Hull.

In a statement, Salford Red Devil's said: "We are proud of the passion so often displayed in the stands by our fans, and whilst we understand the excitement on the field can get us all carried away at times, it is our collective responsibility to ensure a respectful and safe environment for all to enjoy.

"We'd like to remind our supporters that we condemn such behaviour, and that once reviewed, they Club will be taking appropriate action and issuing bans to any offenders identified."