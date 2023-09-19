A woman has denied manslaughter after the death of a baby at a nursery in Stockport.

Kate Roughley, 36, appeared at Manchester Crown Court after being charged with unlawfully killing nine-month-old Genevieve Zofia Meehan.

Ms Roughley also pleaded not guilty to an offence of child cruelty, by allegedly causing 'unnecessary suffering or injury to health by failing to make safe sleeping arrangements for her'.

She will go on trial in April 2024.

Genevieve died following an incident at the Tiny Toes Children's Day Nursery in Cheadle, Stockport, on Monday, 9 May 2022.

Tiny Toes Nursery, Cheadle Credit: MEN media

Administrative matters were discussed during the hearing. Ms Roughley, from Heaton Norris, Stockport, was released on bail.Judge Suzanne Goddard KC told her: "These various matters have now been attended to. You know when your trial date is going to be."You will next be required to come to court on 21 December for a pre-trial review. You can be released from the court."In a tribute issued following her death, Genevieve's family said: "Genevieve was not just a baby. She was a wonderful, unique and special person."She was an individual with her likes and dislikes, her passions and her joys. She loved to be cuddled, to dance and to play with her toys, particularly her tambourine."Most of all she loved to spend time with her family, and we loved and cherished every moment that we spent with her.

"She had the most beautiful smile and enchanting emerald eyes."