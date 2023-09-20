Play Brightcove video

A video report by Granada Reports Journalist Jahmal Williams-Thomas

A new audio exhibition has launched in Manchester telling stories of those who have overcome adversity.

The exhibition 'Rise: Stories of Healing and Hope', was commissioned by Manchester Institute of Health and Performance (MIHP), goes through the harrowing stories of nine individuals' in recovery.

The outdoor exhibition, in St Ann's Square, displays large-scale portraits of each person accompanied by downloadable audio which can be accessed by scanning a QR code with your phone.

Paul Price Credit: ITV News

Paul Price is a survivor of the Manchester Arena bombing and used the MIHP in his recovery.

He said: "I lost the love of my life, my partner Elaine and I didn't have anything to live. I was bed-bound in hospital for eight months and in a coma for two weeks and I had to learn to walk, to talk and feed myself again.

"It changed my mindset and how I approached my rehab and it made me feel less of a patient and more of an athlete, training for something.

"I used to focus on what I couldn't do and started to focus on what I can do and the boost it gave me, I wouldn't be standing here today if it wasn't for them."

Kieran Griffiths shared his own deeply personal journey of healing after a motorbike crash.

Driven by the desire to be of support to his family and determined to free himself from pain medication, he now embarks on a difficult journey towards recovery and healing.

The exhibition aims to raise awareness and access to MIHP’s free transformative programmes which address unmet health and wellbeing needs within the Greater Manchester community.

These programmes include coping with joint pain, long-COVID and cardiac rehabilitation.

Andrea McCaffery contracted Covid eight times challenging her previous belief about her health and the nature of the virus.

Director of Heard Storytelling Caroline Dyer said: "We were listening to these stories, people telling us stories and they thought they didn't have a story to tell.

"We were listening to them and going 'oh my God these stories are inspirational and the world needs to hear them'.

"We thought that if we can share their stories with people that really need to hear them, then what a difference that can make to people's lives so for us, it was incredibly emotional."

Nuffield Health operates MIHP who commissioned the project and work in partnership with other healthcare providers, making pioneering services available to local communities.

Across the UK, more than 8,000 people have been supported by these programmes to date.

Nuffield Health said: "During challenging times, stories of hope and connection can be a source of solace and shared strength for those who may need it.

"The campaign, created by Manchester-based spoken stories company Heard Storytelling, aims to remind us that we are never alone in our struggles."

The exhibition lasts one week and will end on Wednesday 27 September 2023.