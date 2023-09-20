The grandchildren of a missing man are calling for people to keep searching for him.

Ronald Webster, known as Ronnie to his friends and family, went missing last Thursday.

The 81-year-old was last seen on Walkers Road in Limeside, Oldham, and was later spotted by CCTV getting off a bus in Huddersfield.

Paige Tattersall is one of Ronnie's five grandchildren. She's been spreading the word about her grandfather's disappearance on social media.

She said: "We're just getting desperate. Grandma's absolutely beside herself. She keeps trying to get her shoes on to go find him because she doesn't understand why he's not come home."

Ronnie's been married to his wife, Concepta, for 57 years.

His eldest Grandson, Kieran Rowlett, said he was "really, really worried" about him and that this is the first time he's has gone missing.

He said: "He's gone for a bit of a wander before, but he has gone and come back.

"Mentally he's brilliant, he can tell you stories from all over the show, but he's just unable to get about like he used to."

Ronnie recently had triple bypass surgery on his heart, and is prescribed heart medication and epilepsy pills. When he disappeared last week, he did not take any of his medicine with him.

His family continue to receive support from people online, who are sharing their posts and putting up posters.

Paige said: "People have been so kind. Absolute strangers are approaching us online. They're out on the street putting up posters... We appreciate that so much. It only takes one pair of eyes to see him."

As well as raising awareness online, another one of his grandchildren has travelled to Huddersfield, where he is leading the search.

When asked what they would like to say to their grandfather, Paige said: "We love you. We miss you. Grandma needs you, we all need you. If you can just get to a phone, if you can just ring 101 and someone will come and get you."

His Grandchildren are also calling for anyone who see's him to look after him until help arrives.

Kieran said: "If anyone does see him, don't let him leave your sight.

"Keep him safe, and either the police or us will get right there."

Greater Manchester Police released a picture of Ronnie at Huddersfield bus station getting off the 184 bus at 3:45pm

He is described as being grey haired and uses a walking stick. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black and blue coat, with grey trousers.