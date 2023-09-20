Archaeologists from the University of Liverpool have discovered parts of a wooden structure thought to be at least 476,000 years old - the world's earliest wood structure.

The research team excavated the parts during a dig at Kalambo Falls in Zambia.

I t is rare to find wood from so far back as the material rots quickly. In this case, it had been preserved underwater.

Analysis of the wood showed tool marks where the wood had been joined together, suggesting it was part of a wider structure.

This is the earliest evidence in the world of using logs as a crafting material, even predating homo sapiens.

The partial wooden structure once it had been pulled out of the water Credit: Larry Barham

Professor Larry Barham, who led the project, said: "Look at what these people were doing; they made something new, and large, from wood.

" They used their intelligence, imagination, and skills to create something they'd never seen before, something that had never previously existed."

The team of archaeologists who discovered the wood were part of the Deep Roots of Humanity project which aims to discover how technology developed during the stone age.

Experts used luminescence dating techniques to work out the age of the wood and by looking at the minerals in the sand around the wood, they can determine when they were last exposed to sunlight.

Professor Geoff Duller worked to help date the pieces of wood.

He said: "The site had been excavated back in the 1960s when similar pieces of wood were discovered, but they were unable to date them, so the true significance of the site was unclear until now."

This diagram shows where tools were used to join the two pieces of wood together. Credit: Larry Barham

Kalambo Falls is a 235 metre waterfall on the border of Zambia. It is currently on a tentative list of places UNESCO plans to name World Heritage Sites.

Professor Barham said: “Kalambo Falls is an extraordinary site and a major heritage asset for Zambia. The Deep Roots team is looking forward to more exciting discoveries emerging from its waterlogged sands."