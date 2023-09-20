Police are asking people for any information or sightings of a man who went missing in the Isle of Man.

Jamie Barrow, 39, was reported as missing in the area of Ramsey on Monday 18 September.

Extensive searches of the area are continuing by specialist trained officers in a multi-agency search in the north of the island.

The Isle of Man Constabulary say Jamie 'presents no risk to the public at this time', but they are concerned about his welfare.

Police are asking members of the public to get in touch if they discover 'any quantity of white paint or a large sized green camouflage or army style Bergen'.

In a statement on social media, the Constabulary added: "Whilst we are very aware, especially within the close community of the Isle of Man, that a number of you want to do all that you can to help, we still have a duty of care to you and that whilst any help is appreciated, please can we remind the public that any open area searches are to be left to the trained professionals at this stage.

"We simply want to be able to focus our efforts on the search for Jamie and not having to tend to anyone who may find themselves in a position requiring help after assisting with searching open areas that could expose you to danger or harm."

Anyone with further information is asked to call police headquarters on 01624 631212 or 999 in an emergency.

