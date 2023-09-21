Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports Correspondent Ann O'Connor

A couple from Salford feature in a new TV advert which celebrates cancer survivors and the lives they're able to lead after beating the disease.

The advert, from Cancer Research UK, is being shown on ITV and features Daniel Anders-Holmes and his husband Adam.

Daniel was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2012 aged just 23, while Adam was still at university.

He had four rounds of chemotherapy and two weeks of radiotherapy treatment.

The 34-year old, who lost both his grandparents to cancer, made a good recovery and was given the all clear from cancer in 2013.

Daniel Ander-Holmes lost both of his grandparents to cancer. Credit: Cancer Research UK

Radiotherapy currently benefits more than 130,000 patients in the UK every year.

Adam and Daniel appear at the beginning of the advert smiling and walking together hand in hand at the venue in Nantwich where they were married in June 2022.

The couple, who have been together for 13 years, will also feature on billboards and posters as part of the charity’s new ‘Together We Are Beating Cancer’ advertising and fundraising drive that will be on display across the UK during September.

Daniel said: “There is life after cancer and that’s why I wanted to be part of this vitally important and upbeat fundraising campaign to help ensure that the life-saving progress in research can continue and more people like me can make more moments that matter.”

