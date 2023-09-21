Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has adopted an abandoned puppy saved by a Thai sanctuary.

Buttons the dog travelled for over thirty hours by boat, ferry, and plane to arrive at his home in London.

In a social media post, Liam Gallagher said: "After three months of foster care, she was ready to travel 10,000km across the world.

" She was a very brave girl and her life has changed forever."

Buttons was abandoned in the middle of the jungle, before being found by Niall Harrison, who runs a dog shelter on the Island of Koh Samui in Thailand.

He said: "She was the only dog to ever invite herself into the little sanctuary as she had no food and nowhere to live.

"She had been deemed no longer cute enough by her family who moved on and left her there."

Around the same time, Liam Gallagher applied to rescue a dog via a Google Sheet form.

After having an interview, Niall was given the task of taking Buttons on her almost 6,000 mile journey.

He said: "To say she was happy when she arrived would be an understatement. She immediately befriended all the humans as well as the cats.

"Buttons did this all by herself by plucking up that courage initially looking for a better life."