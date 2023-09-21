Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports journalist Emma Sweeney

A new soap opera is launching in the North West to rival Coronation Street, Hollyoaks and Brookside.

'Market Street' is based in Hindley and uses the town's landmarks as their own Rovers Return.

For the past 10 months, members of Thrive CIC, a community centre for adults with additional needs, have been taking part in an arts project where they’ve created their very own soap opera

The show has been backed by the local church and businesses which allowed the actors to use their premises.

Actor Carol Ratcliffe said: "It was great. I got nervous but each week I did it I got better. I enjoy it very much."

Lisa Lundie, Next Stage Performing Arts said: "We've gone from having individuals who were quite anxious at the start, not knowing if they wanted to take part.

"They're getting to the point where they just want to do more and more and it's just been incredible."

The next episode that will be released will be a Christmas special.

Samantha Broxton from Thrive CIC added: "This is one of many projects within Thrive. It's so important the community is involved and at the heart of everything we do.

"It also means that we can break down barriers and work together."

Further episodes will be uploaded to Thrive Hindley's YouTube channel.

