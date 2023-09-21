Play Brightcove video

The daughter of a mum who was killed when she was hit by a van says prison is "too good" for the man who caused her death.

Kathleen Kirby died when Chad Rimmington, 32, who has never passed a driving test, crashed on 26 June.

Rimmington came to the attention of police in Wigan, when he was speeding an Audi TT 78mph in a 30mph zone.

Police chased Rimmington when he refused to stop for the driving offence but eventually he crashed into the back of an Amazon delivery van, on Bolton Road.

The incident caused the van to spin and mount the curb, hitting Kathleen and narrowly missing her partner Cliff.

Cliff and a police officer desperately tried to save her, before an off duty nurse stepped in to help, however the 66-year-old died.

While speaking in court, directing her words to Rimmington, Kathleen's daughter Rachel said: "You still get to breathe, my mum doesn’t."

She added: "I am broken, broken beyond repair. All this, for what? Can you tell me, because I will never understand."

She said: "When you get out of prison, whenever that will be, you will move on. I will never move on.

"You chose a life of crime. My mum didn’t choose to be killed. Prison, in my eyes, is too good for you, but as long as you are behind bars, this world is a little safer."

Speaking about her mum, Rachel said: "She was 66 but lived life like a 35-year-old.

"She had so much to look forward to. She was like a rainbow, she was a butterfly."

Cliff said in a statement read on his behalf in court: "I know I will never be the same person without Kath.

"Kath was the heart and soul of the family. Nobody had the chance to tell Kath how much they loved her, and nobody had the chance to say goodbye."

He added: “Over 100 bunches of flowers were placed at the scene of Kath’s death, and over 500 mourners attended her funeral. We both worked hard all our lives.

"Kath and I had both recently retired, we were both loving spending time together and looked forward to a long, happy retirement, watching our grandchildren grow up.”

He added: “My life has been ruined in one second of madness."

Chad Rimmington, 32, admitted causing death by dangerous driving. He will be sentenced on 21 September.