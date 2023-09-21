Pod of dolphins spotted escorting boats into Douglas bay in the Isle of Man

Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports captured the moment that dolphins were spotted in Douglas Bay

A pod of dolphins has been spotted escorting boats into Douglas harbour in the Isle of Man.

The group were first seen around 1:00 pm leaping from the water near to the Viking Venus cruise ship, which is docked in the bay.

They were then spotted swimming in amongst the currents created by the boats ferrying passengers between the cruise liner and the island.

A variety of dolphins are seen around the Isle of Man throughout the year. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Dolphins are seen around the Isle of Man's coastline throughout the year.

Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch (MWDW) have been logging sightings since 2006, alongside researching their behaviours.

The team at MWDW have been contacted for comment.