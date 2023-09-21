A Greater Manchester Police officer has been charged with 13 drugs and conspiracy offences.

Andrew Talbot, 53, who worked in the force's Serious Crime Division, was first arrested in 2020 and since been suspended from duty.

Another man, 49-year-old Keith Bretheron from Wigan, who is not a Greater Manchester Police officer, has also been charged with drugs and conspiracy charges.

Both men are due to appear at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates Court later, Thursday 21 September.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say the charges relate to incidents between 2017 and 2021.

GMP's Anti-Corruption Unit became aware in February 2020 and arrested Talbot in the same month. Bretherton was arrested in June 2021.

The suspects were charged earlier this month, upon "receipt of authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service", police say.

Andrew Talbot has been charged with two counts of possessing Class A drugs, possessing ammunition, failure to comply with a S.49 RIPA notice, theft, intent to supply Class A drugs, conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office, three counts of misconduct in public office, and three counts of accessing police systems without authority.

Keith Bretherton has been charged with with conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office, possessing Class A drugs, and possessing Class B drugs.