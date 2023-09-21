T he Princess Royal has visited Jaguar Land Rover in Halewood as the motor plant celebrates 60 years of motor-manufacturing at the site.

Princess Anne was g iven an insight into electrification plans and works underway at the facility as it is reimagined as an all-electric manufacturing facility.

The plant was first opened in 1963 in Halewood. Credit: PA Images

Commenting at the milestone event, Trevor Leeks, JLR Halewood Operations Director, said: “I’m delighted to be joined by Her Royal Highness, the Lord Lieutenant, honoured guests and my fellow JLR family to celebrate our Diamond Anniversary year for car manufacturing at Halewood today.

“While Halewood’s history began 60 years ago under different ownership, many of our wonderful people have long connections through that era into today’s stewardship under JLR.

“We look forward to an exciting new chapter as the plant progresses at pace to an all-electric future building the next generation of vehicles as we deliver our Reimagine strategy and our ambition to be the world’s leading modern luxury car manufacturer.”

The Halewood plant was originally opened by Ford on 2 October 1963, to build the then small-saloon Ford Anglia.

The Princess Royal at the plant in Halewood. Credit: PA Images

In 2010, the UK Government announced a £27 million grant was to be made available to Jaguar Land Rover for the production of an all-new model, the Range Rover Evoque, subject to the condition it is manufactured at Halewood.

The Evoque became a best-seller and in 2012, Jaguar Land Rover announced that they would employ an additional 1,000 staff for Halewood, to meet demand for the Evoque.

In 2014, JLR announced an investment of £200M at Halewood, enabling the launch of the new Land Rover Discovery Sport, the first member of an all-new family of Discovery vehicles.

