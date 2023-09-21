Samuel L. Jackson will be appearing in Warburton's new advert, playing the role of Robert Warburton himself.

The advert, which premieres on ITV on Friday, features "Robert" responding to a social media post in which Warburtons is compared to other bread brands.

For the advert, Samuel L. Jackson travelled to Bolton and filmed in the Warburtons factory.

He said: "It was a pleasure to meet the man at the helm of Britain’s biggest family bakery.

"We had a lot of fun on set so I hope people enjoy the finished product – the ad AND Toastie Loaf!"

He is the latest Hollywood celebrity to appear in a Warburton advert. Before him, George Clooney and Robert DeNiro both featured in separate adverts all filmed in Bolton.

Samuel L. Jackson said: "What an honour to follow in the footsteps of ‘Bolton alumni’, George Clooney and Robert DeNiro!"

Not only was he portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson, but chairman Robert Warburton also got to act alongside the Hollywood A-Lister.

He said: "Inviting the big-screen hero of Samuel L. Jackson into the business was a uniquely memorable experience, and we hope to bring some light-hearted humour to viewers at home."

Robert Warburton, portrayed by Samuel L Jackson, explains the process of checking all bread is up to standard Credit: Warburtons

The advert was produced by Joyful Creative, which developed it with Samuel L. Jackson in mind.

Its Executive Creative Director, Billy Faithfull, said: "Take your baking seriously, but never yourselves said Jonathan’s father, Derek.

"So we figured a less than serious way to bring to life the Warburtons maxim was to cast Hollywood’s most serious monologist Samuel L. Jackson."