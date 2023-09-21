The family of the woman at the centre of a murder investigation in Bury have paid tribute to her, saying she was "greatly loved" and will be "sadly missed".

Susanne Galvin, 55, was found unconscious at a home on Pear Avenue at around 9.30pm on Saturday 16 September. She died in hospital on Monday from her injuries, after what police have called a "horrific" attack on a "vulnerable" woman.

31-year-old Stephen Ball has been charged with her murder and is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates on Thursday 21 September.

A 41-year-old woman was released from police custody on Tuesday night, 19 September, on police bail while the investigation continues.

Susanne Galvin was found unconscious at a home on Pear Avenue in Bury. Credit: MEN Media

DCI Mark Davis said: "The thoughts of the investigation team remain with the family at this incredibly difficult time. They are being supported by specialist officers and we have also deployed police officers to the area to provide support and reassurances to the local community who were understandably shocked and saddened by this incident.

"I would like to reiterate our appeal for any information in relation to the murder of Susanne. We are interested in speaking to anyone who may have relevant information or who may have seen anything.

"Lines of enquiry have led us to believe that the person or persons responsible were on foot on Saturday 16 September between the hours of 6pm and 9.30pm, and may have been in the area of Pear Avenue, Cherry Avenue, Walnut Avenue, Thompson Drive, Topping Fold Road and Hewart Drive Bury.

"If you have any information, no matter how small, I would urge you to share it with police as it may be invaluable to this investigation."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...