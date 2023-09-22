Police have charged a further 10 men with conspiracy to commit violent disorder following the death of a teenager.

Matthew Daulby, 19, was found with stab injuries a short distance from Railway Road in Ormskirk after Lancashire Police was called to at 12.05am on 29 July to reports of an ongoing disturbance.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he died later in hospital.

A post mortem examination established the cause of Matthew’s death was a stab wound.

Ten people have been charged with conspiracy to commit violent disorder.

They have all been bailed to appear before magistrates in Preston in October.

Callaghan Worden, 19, of Pennine Way, Liverpool.

Jay Evans, 19, of Bartlett Close, Maghull.

Harry Lewis, 19, of Southport Road, Lydiate.

Sam Hopgood, 19, of Green Lane, Maghull.

Lewis Kehoe, 19, of Columbine Close, Liverpool.

Sean Ball, 19, of Virginia Avenue, Liverpool.

Ryan Ronan, 19, of North Mount Road, Kirby.

Bradley Kehoe, 18, of Willsford Avenue, Melling.

Alfie Forsythe, 19, of Lathom Drive, Liverpool.

Louis Booth, 18, of Sefton Lane, Liverpool.

Finley Cook, 20, of Heskin Lane, Ormskirk, and Henry Houghton, 18, of Barrison Green, Scarisbrick have previously been charged with Matthew's murder.

Both remain in custody and are due to stand trial in November.