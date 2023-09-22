A family has been left "devastated" and "lost for words" after their dad's ashes were stolen from a garage.

Sarah Hill, whose dad Nigel died aged 72 in January, said her mum called her and told her "your dad is gone" after discovering the garage door had been prised open.

The family, from Bury, had planned to scatter Nigel's ashes at the local Woodbank Cricket Club, where he was a much-loved odd job man.

Sarah's mum, Susan, had her outdoor garage broken into in the early hours of Tuesday, 19 September, at around 4.30am.

Thieves stole a number of Nigel's expensive power tools, along with his ashes that were inside a light green box in a bag on his work bench.

"My mum opened the side door and the first thing she noticed was my dad's ashes had gone," Sarah said.

"Under the workbenches some power tools have also gone missing from locked cabinets that had been prised open.

"We don't know if they [the thief] looked in the bag or not. It was a rectangular light green box in a burgundy bag that we had picked up from the funeral directors. Every time I went into the garage I would say 'hi dad'.

"We are just absolutely lost for words. My mum called me and I could tell in her voice something wasn't right. She said, 'your dad's gone'.

"He was such a much-loved member of the community and everybody knew my dad in the area."

Greater Manchester Police have said it is now investigating the 'unacceptable' theft and is appealing for any local residents or businesses with CCTV.

PC Rhian Toland of GMP's Bury division, said: "This behaviour is totally unacceptable and we will work hard to find out the full circumstances and hopefully find the victim’s family ashes so we can return them to her.

"As you can imagine, the victim has been left terribly upset her home has been broken into and the ashes of her dad have been taken."

Anyone with any information, or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously, is urged to make contact with police, while those with CCTV cameras are asked to check for anything suspicious.