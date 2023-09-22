The family of a man who died following a car crash say his final actions "saved his girlfriend's life".

Harrison Bretherton, 21, from St Annes, was seriously injured in a collision on Blackpool Road in Lytham at 12.02am on 14 September.

A Toyota Landcruiser had left the carriageway and went down an embankment. Harrison died at Royal Preston Hospital the next day.

The driver of the Toyota Landcruiser, an 18-year-old man from Lytham, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has since been released under investigation.

Two other passengers, a man in his 20s and an 18-year-old girl, suffered injuries which required hospital treatment and have since been released.

Harrison Bretherton died at the Royal Preston Hospital. Credit: Lancashire Police

In a tribute his family said: ”We’ve been deeply touched by the messages and acts of love and kindness we have received from not just our friends and family, but from the entire local community.

“Harrison can only be described as a beacon of light that would shine brightly even on the darkest of days.

"A fun loving, sweet, cheeky, caring boy who left a mark on every person he met.

"A clever and ambitious young man who had just started a new job at Blackpool Teaching Hospital, with plans to work his way up like his big brother Trafford.

"He had so many wonderful plans for his life. His last actions on this earth saved the life of his girlfriend Anya and we take comfort in knowing that Harrison’s beautiful nature was there until the very end.

“He loved and was loved by everyone around him unconditionally and his time was best spent socialising around Lytham with Anya and his friends or playing with his beloved dog Jack, singing his heart out to The Fray and Taylor Swift, stealing his brethren's clothes, planning future adventures and milestones with his family and Anya or being the life and soul of every party.

“He was passionate and loving yet very gentle and kind. He was never afraid to show his love and while he has been taken, the memories we have will be engraved in our minds and hearts forever, never to fade.

“Your laugh, smile and look of “town on?” will be forever in our lives. Loved you then, now and always.

“We are devastated by the great injustice that has been served to Harrison and the life sentence we as a family and the survivors, Anya and Harrison’s twin James, now have to live with.

"No family should ever have to experience this pain. This great tragedy that could and should have been avoided.

“We want to take this time to thank the responding officers and emergency services as well as all the staff at Royal Preston Hospital who tried to save Harrison’s life and who also saved and cared for Anya and James.

“Please can I ask that anyone who has any information or evidence that will help the police with their investigation to come forward and use the contacts provided by Lancashire constabulary."