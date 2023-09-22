An official birthday portrait of Coronation Street actress Barbara Knox has been released ahead of her 90th birthday celebrations.

The portrait has been released by ITV Studios ahead of Barbara's celebrations with the Corrie cast and crew this weekend.

Barbara has played 'Rita' in Coronation Street for over 50 years after an initial one-off appearance as exotic dancer, Rita Littlewood, in 1964.

Well known as the owner of 'The Kabin', which Rita took over in 1973, her many sidekicks include other Corrie legends Mavis Riley, played by Thelma Barlow and Norris Cole, played by Malcolm Hebden.

Barbara has played Rita on the famous cobbles for over 50 years. Credit: ITV

Rita has had three husbands - Len Fairclough, Ted Sullivan and Dennis Tanner - and holds the record for receiving more marriage proposals than any other character, a whopping 15 from 12 different men!

As part of the celebrations a documentary ‘Barbara Knox at 90’ will air next month on ITV1 and ITVX.

Unscripted - Listen to the ITV News Arts and Entertainment podcast