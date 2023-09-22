A woman has been rescued from the Albert Dock after falling into the water.

Emergency services were called to the docks just after 7.15pm on Thursday 21 September, following reports of an incident in the water.

Once emergency services from Merseyside Police, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, North West Ambulance Service and coastguard arrived at the scene near Revolution de Cuba, they found a woman had fallen into the water.

A huge emergency response was sent to the scene. Credit: Liverpool Echo

The woman was pulled from the water by emergency services and passed into the care of the ambulance service.

There is no update on the woman’s condition at this time.

There were around a dozen emergency service vehicles at the scene at the height of the incident and a cordon was put in place on the pavement surrounding Revolution de Cuba.

Police have said enquiries are ongoing into the incident.