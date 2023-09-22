F ood giant Kellogg's has announced a new domestic abuse policy, offering support to workers including extra paid leave.

The Manchester-based company said anyone suffering from the impact of domestic abuse will be entitled to an additional 10 days' paid leave, as well as financial help for an initial legal support meeting.

The business will also provide a one-off payment for expenses and costs incurred for setting up a new bank account, or any other activity that provides employees suffering domestic abuse with financial security.

The food company employs more than 1,360 people across the UK, at its head office in Salford and its two factories based in Trafford and Wrexham, all of which will be covered by the new policy.

Kellogg's also provides access to a free 24-hour confidential counselling service and flexible working arrangements.

A Kellogg's employee who was a victim of domestic abuse and who wishes to remain anonymous said: "It took me a while to realise I was experiencing domestic abuse, but little by little your family and friends are not welcome in your home, you have no social life because going to visit them isn't an option and you become completely isolated.

"More and more frequently, you're told nothing you do is good enough and you're constantly walking on eggshells in your own home.

"If you don't do as they say, you provoke insults, anger and objects are thrown at you. Eventually, you are physically abused to the point where you fear for your life."

Domestic Abuse helplines Fortalice Fortalice is a Refuge for women and their children escaping domestic abuse. Their 24 hour advice line for Bolton is 01204 365677, or you can call them on 01204 701846. Back to top Refuge Refuge supports more than 6,000 clients on any one day, helping them rebuild their lives and overcome many different forms of violence and abuse - including domestic violence, sexual violence, so-called ‘honour’-based violence, human trafficking and modern slavery, and female genital mutilation If you, or someone you care about, is experiencing domestic abuse, you can phone The National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247. Back to top Women's Aid Women’s Aid is the national charity working to end domestic abuse against women and children. They have been at the forefront of shaping and coordinating responses to domestic violence and abuse through practice for over 45 years. You can send an email to a Women’s Aid domestic abuse support worker.

Or you can use their online live chat. Back to top Men's Advice Line Men’s Advice Line is a team of friendly Advisors who will listen and believe you. Its focus is to increase the safety of men experiencing domestic abuse, and the safety of any children, by providing confidential support. You can call on 0808 8010 327 for non-judgemental information and support.

Lines are open Monday and Wednesday, 9am to 8pm, and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9am to 5pm Back to top ManKind The Mankind Initiative is the principal, expert and specialist charity in the UK focussing on male victims of domestic abuse. The charity collaborates and works in close partnership with other organisations and practitioners to support these victims too. It was the first in Great Britain to support male victims. You can call ManKind on 01823 334 244 (Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm) Back to top Merseyside Domestic Violence Service Merseyside Domestic Violence Services (MDVS) formally known as Chrysalis is a registered charity working with women, men, children, young people and families whose lives have been affected in some way by the issues related to domestic violence and cultural/honour based crime. For assistance call or text 07802 722703, or email info@mdvs.org Back to top

Michelle Hill, Chief Executive of the charity Talk, Listen, Change, said: "Kellogg's has created a supportive policy with key elements that will enable its staff to feel safe and confident in disclosing domestic abuse.

"The new domestic abuse policy not only commits to supporting employees, but also to increasing awareness of domestic abuse through resources.

"We know that the stress and trauma that come with domestic abuse have a profound effect on victim-survivors. Kellogg's has demonstrated, as an organisation, that they are committed to supporting victim-survivors to the best of their ability."

