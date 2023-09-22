A 60-year-old man stopped in on the motorway with more than £50,000 worth of cocaine has been jailed for four years.

Gary Boone, from Somerset was stopped by police on the M6 near Knutsford and, during a search, found a sack containing a large amount of white powder.

Officers also recovered a small cellophane wrap containing cannabis and a sandwich bag with more white powder inside it, together with a mobile phone and cash.

Boone, of West Street, Bridgwater, admitted two drugs offences and was sentenced to four years at Chester Crown Court.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said after Boone was sentenced: "The substances seized during the search were later examined by forensic officers and confirmed to be 500g of cocaine, with an estimated street value of up to £50,000.

"The substance found in the sandwich bag was also confirmed as cocaine, with an estimated street value of up to £1,350."

He previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of class B drugs.

The force added: "The court heard that at around 9.30am on Tuesday 4 July, officers from Merseyside Police reported that they believed a car being driven by Boone, a Grey Mazda CX-5, may be transporting a quantity of drugs.

"Later, at around 11.30am, the same vehicle was sighted by Cheshire Roads and Crime officers on the M6 motorway travelling southbound near Knutsford. Boone was subsequently arrested."

A spokesperson said: "It's clear the drugs discovered during this traffic stop were destined for onward supply but thanks to our officer's quick intervention, we have successfully taken a large amount of drugs off the street.

"Boone's sentencing shows that we take drugs offences very seriously and I hope this sends a stark warning to others.

"No matter who you are, or where you are from, if you're planning to transport illegal drugs in Cheshire you will be caught and you will be brought to justice."