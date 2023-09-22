A pensioner missing for eight days has been found by police - sipping a pint in a local pub.

Ronald Webster, known as Ronnie to his friends and family, went missing from his Oldham home on Thursday 14 September.

The 81-year-old was later spotted by CCTV getting off a bus in Huddersfield before travelling to Scarborough and then on to Bridlington in Yorkshire.

His frantic family launched an appeal to find the grandfather - who has recently had triple bypass surgery on his heart, and has epilepsy - searching both Greater Manchester and Yorkshire.

Now, eight days later, and after making the 240 mile round trip, Ronnie has been found after being spotted in a pub in Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester, by a member of the public.

Ronald's granddaughter, Paige Tattersall, posted to Facebook: "They have found him!!!! Will update properly soon but he's coming home!"

She added: "He was in Wetherspoons in Manchester drinking a pint [before] coming home. He got the train from Huddersfield to Scarborough to Bridlington like we thought.

"He's absolutely fine he was just scared of going back to my gran I think! He knows he's in trouble!!" she said.

"We are absolutely elated. To get that phone call that they have found him safe and well will never ever be compared.

"And then to be able to reunited him grandma. We can all sleep tonight knowing he's home safe where he belongs."

Greater Manchester Police tweeted just after 2.30pm on Friday: "We are pleased to be able to share with you that we have found missing Ronnie safe and well, following a phenomenal effort from members of the public and police officers.

"He has been reunited with his family."

GMP say 'high-risk missing person', Ronald, was found 'safe and well' in Piccadilly Gardens.

A member of the public reported it to a GMP officer out in the city centre as part of a new operation named Vulcan, intended to increase the presence of police in Manchester.

The officer found the man in a nearby premises and contacted the investigation team so they could make arrangements for him to return home.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Walker, of GMP’s Oldham district, said: “This is the result we are always hoping for when we open investigations into missing persons.

"We are all relieved that Ronald is safe and well and that he has been reunited with his loved ones, who were understandably incredibly concerned.“We are really thankful to the members of the public who shared our appeal, and partner agencies who assisted us with our enquiries.

“It is a testament to Operation Vulcan that, on their first official day in Piccadilly Gardens, they have been noticed by members of the public – enabling them to help us to bring this investigation to the best conclusion."